These cookbooks are great gifts for food and art lovers

Book Larder's Lara Hamilton shares her picks for the latest cookbooks fit for gift giving.

Fall is one of the best times to stay inside when the weather is gross and cook a tasty meal or bake a delicious treat!

Lara Hamilton of Book Larder, a bookstore in Fremont with carefully selected collections of new and imported cookbooks, joined New Day NW to share a delightful collection for cooking and art.

Featured cookbooks:

"Cannelle et Vanille Bakes Simple" by Aran Goyoaga Goyoaga is a trained pastry chef local to Seattle, who blogs and writes as Cannelle et Vanille. This book is all about gluten-free baking with recipes including sourdough bread and a pine nut tart.

"Black Food" edited by Bryant Terry Terry is a chef at the Museum of the African Diaspora. This book is full of recipes, art, and essays. As with all of Bryant's books, it has a playlist for readers to play music as they cook. It includes delicious recipes like Somali Lamb Stew.

"Moon Cakes and Milk Bread" by Kristina Cho This is a wonderful Chinese baking book in which Cho goes into great detail about each recipe. The Milk Bread recipe, for example, details how to shape and proof the dough. Plus, it features a selection on savory baking, including ideas for turkey leftovers.

"Weekday Vegetarians" by Jenny Rosenstrach This book not only sounds like a great way to approach vegetarianism but it also has tips and tricks for incorporating more vegetables and flavor. Rosenstrach has been writing about cooking for her family for about 15 years.

"Taste" by Stanley Tucci Tucci has written a few cookbooks already and is known for his association with Italian cooking thanks to his movie "Big Food" and his love of recipes. Over the pandemic, he suavely mixed cocktails and offered tips on Instagram. A delightful read for anyone who loves him as an actor and also enjoys cooking.