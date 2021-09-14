Keep these 6 books on your fall reads radar

The start of fall is just around the corner — which might have you spending more time inside, and perhaps reading a book!
Misha Stone from the Seattle Public Library shared some of her current top reading picks with us.
MISHA'S PICKS:
-"Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (fiction)
-"One Last Stop" by Casey McQuiston (fiction/romance)
-"Razorblade Tears" by S. A. Cosby (fiction/thriller)
-"My Heart is a Chainsaw" by Stephen Graham Jones (fiction/horror)
-"How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America" by Clint Smith (nonfiction)
-"Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness" by Kristin Radtke (nonfiction/graphic novel)
Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.