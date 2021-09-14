Keep these 6 books on your fall reads radar

From romance to thriller to nonfiction, Misha Stone from the Seattle Public Library has recommendations to round out your fall reading list! 📚 #newdaynw

The start of fall is just around the corner — which might have you spending more time inside, and perhaps reading a book!

Misha Stone from the Seattle Public Library shared some of her current top reading picks with us.

MISHA'S PICKS:

-"Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (fiction)

-"One Last Stop" by Casey McQuiston (fiction/romance)

-"Razorblade Tears" by S. A. Cosby (fiction/thriller)

-"My Heart is a Chainsaw" by Stephen Graham Jones (fiction/horror)

-"How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America" by Clint Smith (nonfiction)

-"Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness" by Kristin Radtke (nonfiction/graphic novel)