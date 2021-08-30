Book highlights how subtracting from our life can help improve it

"Subtract" by Leidy Klotz provides readers with a problem-solving approach that focuses on how doing less can make us happier. #newdaynw

We've been taught to add on more and more to our lives to be successful or productive, but what if subtracting from our day-to-day could make us happier?

Professor and author Leidy Klotz joins New Day NW to talk about this concept which is highlighted in his book "Subtract."

MORE INFORMATION:

Blending evidence across science and design, "Subtract" explores the other approach to problem-solving: proving why we overlook subtraction, and how we can access its untapped potential.

We pile on “to-dos” but don’t consider “stop-doings.” We create incentives for good behavior but don’t get rid of obstacles to it. We collect new and improved ideas but don’t prune the outdated ones. Every day, across challenges big and small, we neglect a basic way to make things better: we don’t subtract.

Leidy Klotz’s pioneering research shows why. Whether we’re building Lego models or cities, grilled cheese sandwiches, or strategic plans, our minds tend to add before taking away. Even when we do think of it, subtraction can be harder to pull off because an array of biological, cultural, and economic forces push us towards more. But we have a choice — our blind spot need not go on taking its toll on our cities, our institutions, and our minds. By diagnosing our neglect of subtraction, we can treat it.

Subtract will change how you change your world. In these pages you’ll meet subtracting exemplars: design geniuses, Nobel Prize-winners, rock-stars, and everyday heroes, who have subtracted to dismantle racism, advance knowledge, heal the planet and even tell better jokes. These and more guiding lights show how we can revolutionize not just our day-to-day lives, but our collective legacy. More or less. A paradigm shift of a book, "Subtract" shows us how to find more of the options we’ve been missing — and empowers us to pursue them.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Leidy Klotz is a professor at the University of Virginia, where he directs the university’s Convergent Behavioral Science Initiative and is appointed in the Schools of Engineering, Architecture, and Business. His research on the science of problem-solving has appeared in both "Nature" and "Science" and has been covered in The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post among national newspapers on five continents.