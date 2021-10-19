Book shares stories from real people about the power of quitting

Quitting. The word itself seems to hold a lot of weight and even shame. We've grown up hearing, "Winners never quit" and, "Don't give up." But sometimes, there's power and healing in doing just that.

Coonoor Behal is the author of “I Quit! The Life-Affirming Joy of Giving Up,” which seeks to help readers rethink and reframe quitting by sharing stories from everyday people who summoned the courage to quit things in their lives. She also writes one longform article every month for the Mindhatch blog and is often sought out to write guest posts for various platforms. Coonoor frequently delivers keynotes on how and why we need to reframe quitting in society. She also speaks on topics related to innovation, creativity, and improv in the workplace. She often shares her stories and insights through keynotes, panels, podcasts, and expert interviews. Coonoor is a frequent lecturer on “Improvisational Mindsets for Leadership” at George Washington University’s School of Business.