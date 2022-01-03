Book examines how the pandemic changed the way we love

"Love in the Time of Contagion" is a new book by cultural critic Laura Kipnis that analyzes how the pandemic changed the ways we connect and view love. #newdaynw

From the pandemic and economic turbulence to deep political division and now war, it's been a tough couple of years for all of us. It has possibly been even harder on our relationships.

Throughout the last couple of years, there have been more reports of divorces and breakups, weaker libidos, more adults living alone, a trend of falling birth rates (a "baby bust"), and generally speaking, adults having dryer sex lives. Some of this was already trending prior to 2020; the pandemic only exacerbated the trends.

In her new book, "Love in the Time of Contagion," cultural critic and analyst, Laura Kipnis, examines the ways the pandemic has changed how we connect and view love.