New book encourages readers to take risks

"Risk Forward" by keynote speaker and performance coach Victoria Labalme shares a series of strategies to help people achieve their goals. #newdaynw

It may feel insignificant at times to take small steps towards your goals, but "Risk Forward" by Victoria Labalme argues that even those uncertain risks are important too.

Labalme joins New Day NW to talk about the book and some of the strategies it details.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

If you sense there's something more but you're not yet sure what it is ...

If you wish you had the courage to try something new ...

If you're struggling to figure out your next steps on a project, plan, or path...

"Risk Forward" will help you find your way.

In this brief, easy-to-read, full-color book "experience," acclaimed keynote speaker and performance coach Victoria Labalme shares a series of strategies that are practical, reassuring, and radically freeing.

Through these uniquely designed, whimsical, and thought-provoking pages, you'll learn:

How to navigate through uncertainty

The #1 question to identify what matters

Four insights to help you find your way

Why your disparate talents are essential to your path

How to handle moments of indecision

3 key questions to ask when you get advice

How to stay on course and know that what you do makes a difference