SEATTLE — Author Patricia Schultz has recently returned with her latest work: 1,000 Places to See Before You Die: The World as You've Never Seen It Before. Featuring gorgeous photography and helpful information, the book does a great job of taking you around the world from your coffee table, but does an even better job at motivating you to get out there and see it for yourself. Schultz has taken on the daunting task of choosing her top destinations out of the 1,000 in the book to suggest for travelers:

Some of the places to see we talked about today:

Petra, Jordan

Istanbul

Uzbekistan

Monument Valley, Arizona & Utah

Antarctica

Sailing the Whitsundays - Queensland, Australia

Destinations to book for 2020

Causeway Coast, North Ireland

Cairo, Egypt

Kyoto, Japan

Author Event

On Monday, November 18, join Patricia Schultz at Third Place Books' Lake Forest Park location - 17171 Bothell Way NE, #A101, Lake Forest Park for a book talk and signing.

Segment Producer: Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Segment Ideas?Feedback? Contact Us.