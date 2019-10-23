SEATTLE — Move over Whole30, there's a new diet in town. The Blue Zone Diet is essentially a list of common food, diet and lifestyle habits the geo-cultural regions where people live the longest. According to National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner, these regions are Ikaria, Greece; Okinawa, Japan; the Ogliastra region of Sardinia; the Seventh-Day Adventist Community in Loma Linda, California; and the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica.

Erica Mouch, a registered dietitian, is here to breakdown these habits and how they benefit us in the long run.

Blue Zone Diet Habits

High-carb diet

95% of diet is plant-based

Drink water, coffee, tea, and wine (usually red) almost daily (1-2 glasses)

Eat until about 80% full

Build movement into your life (walk more, gardening, housework)

Find time to de-stress

Build your personal community

