SEATTLE — Move over Whole30, there's a new diet in town. The Blue Zone Diet is essentially a list of common food, diet and lifestyle habits the geo-cultural regions where people live the longest. According to National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner, these regions are Ikaria, Greece; Okinawa, Japan; the Ogliastra region of Sardinia; the Seventh-Day Adventist Community in Loma Linda, California; and the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica.
Erica Mouch, a registered dietitian, is here to breakdown these habits and how they benefit us in the long run.
Blue Zone Diet Habits
- High-carb diet
- 95% of diet is plant-based
- Drink water, coffee, tea, and wine (usually red) almost daily (1-2 glasses)
- Eat until about 80% full
- Build movement into your life (walk more, gardening, housework)
- Find time to de-stress
- Build your personal community
