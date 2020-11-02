SEATTLE — Get ready for an unconventional twist on the traditional princess narrative we all know and love. Bliss is the 23rd new musical produced by Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre and takes us inside the Deep Dark Forest, following four princesses in this electrifying fairy tale.

In this live performance, Kristolyn Lloyd as "Faye", Gizel Jimenez as "Piper", Katy Geraghty as "Carmella", and Claire Neumann as "Holly" perform "Inside These Castle Walls" from the musical Bliss.

EVENT INFO: Bliss is at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre through Sun. Feb. 23rd, 2020. GET TICKETS

ABOUT THE SHOW: "Bliss, an empowering original musical fantasy that flips the traditional princess narrative upside down. Making their 5th Avenue Theatre debuts to star as the four princesses of the fictional land of Minisculia are Gizel Jiménez (Broadway: Wicked; Off-Broadway: Avenue Q, Miss You Like Hell) as Piper, Kristolyn Lloyd (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen; Off-Broadway: Little Women, Blue Ridge) as Faye, Katy Geraghty (Broadway: Groundhog Day; Oregon Shakespeare Festival: Hairspray) as Carmella, and Claire Neumann (National Tour: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Off-Broadway: Baghdaddy, Triassic Parq) as Holly. Additional casting includes Leigh Zimmerman (Broadway: Chicago, The Producers) as Princess Taffeta, Manu Narayan (Broadway: My Fair Lady) as The King, Conor Ryan as Prince Devin (Broadway: Cinderella), and John Michael Lyles (Off-Broadway: A Strange Loop) as Toby. They join the previously announced Sex and the City star Mario Cantone (Broadway: Laugh Whore, Tony Award® nominee) as Sir Pincus Glimmermore, the princesses’ fairy godfather." 5thavenue.org

