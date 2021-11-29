Would you try a pizza topped with Thanksgiving leftovers? - Hot Topics

It's time for the most wonderful segment of the week! Executive producer Joseph Suttner and producer Suzie Wiley join Amity to spill the post-Thanksgiving tea!
This Week's Hot Topics:
- Are you stuffed to the gills and still have lots of leftovers from Thanksgiving? There are plenty of ideas for what to do with them, but what about putting them on a pizza? Macy’s Place Pizzaria owner, Nick Argy did just that! But who would try it? Our panelists dig in.
- It's the most wonderful time of the year... for shopping! Did our panelists hit up any Black Friday sales?
- News broke out over the holiday weekend of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. How worried should we be? Our panelists take a moment to share their thoughts.
- On the list of other things to be thankful for, we're talking about the Apple Cup. WSU beat the Huskies! This is an especially celebratory moment for the Cougs who last beat them in 2012. Our panelists take a moment to celebrate.
- Plus, after a summer drought, it has been the rainiest early fall on record! Our panelists had feelings.
