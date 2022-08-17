Cooking black cod with Pioneer Square's 84 Yesler

DASHI

DIRECTIONS:



Place Kombu in water and heat to 190 degrees. Let steep until the kelp does not feel slimy (approx. 15-20 min) then remove and discard the kombu.

Place the mushroom, carrot, shallot, ginger and lemongrass in the broth and cook for 30 min with out letting it boil. This prevents the dashi from becoming cloudy. Remove from heat and place the bonito flakes in the broth and let steep for 10 minutes. Strain through fine sieve retaining the liquid. Discard the vegetables. Stir the mirin and soy sauce into the broth and allow to cool. Keep refrigerated for up to seven days.