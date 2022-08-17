Cooking black cod with Pioneer Square's 84 Yesler

SEATTLE — We love checking out restaurants around our region, and one Seattle restaurant in Pioneer Square has a brand new head chef!
Here to cook with us from 84 Yesler is the chef Christina Siegl!
DASHI
Yield 2 liter
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 ltr cold water
- 150 g kombu (dried kelp)
- 3 ea dried shiitake mushroom
- 1 ea medium carrot (peeled)
- 50 g shallot
- 30 g ginger
- 50 g stalk lemongrass
- 200 ml soy sauce (tamari for GF)
- 200 ml mirin (flamed off) (bring to boil and let alcohol cook off)
- 25 g bonito flakes
DIRECTIONS:
Place Kombu in water and heat to 190 degrees. Let steep until the kelp does not feel slimy (approx. 15-20 min) then remove and discard the kombu.
Place the mushroom, carrot, shallot, ginger and lemongrass in the broth and cook for 30 min with out letting it boil. This prevents the dashi from becoming cloudy. Remove from heat and place the bonito flakes in the broth and let steep for 10 minutes. Strain through fine sieve retaining the liquid. Discard the vegetables. Stir the mirin and soy sauce into the broth and allow to cool. Keep refrigerated for up to seven days.
Kombu Butter Sauce
Yield 2/3 cup
INGREDIENTS:
- 120 g cold unsalted butter 1 inch cubed
- 120 ml heavy whipping cream
- 1 ea shallot fine diced
- 200 ml white wine
- 200 ml sake
- 200 g dried kombu (150 for wine 50g for powder)
- 1 sheet nori seaweed
- 60 ml yuzu juice (not concentrate)
- 30 ml lemon juice, fresh
- 1 tbsp canola oil
- salt to taste
DIRECTIONS:
- Combine the white wine and sake, place the nori and 150g of the kombu in and let steep overnight to flavor the wines.
- Fine dice the shallot. Put the oil in a 1 qt sauce pan and sweat the shallot on medium-low heat. Do not allow the shallots to brown.
- Strain the wines into the pot and let simmer with the shallots. Reduce down to about 1/2 inch of liquid left in the pan.
- Add the yuzu and lemon juice and reduce by half.
- Add in the cream and 1 tsp of ground kelp powder, simmer to reduce to medium sauce consistency.
- On low heat, whisk in butter one cube at a time continuously stirring to emulsify with the cream mixture. Continue till all the butter is incorporated and remove from heat. Adjust seasoning. You may need to add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice for fresh acidity.
