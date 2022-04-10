Celebrating the booming popularity of birria

Perhaps the hottest taco trend right now is quesabirria tacos!
Maria Maravilla from Birrieria La Santa Tacos & More in SeaTac joined the show to demonstrate how they make theirs and share a recipe for hibiscus tea!
Jamaica Agua Fresca
From the Kitchen of Birrieria La Santa Tacos & More
Cook Time: 10-15 minutes | Servings: 1 Gallon
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 Cups Flor de Jamaica (Dried hibiscus Flower)
- 1 Gallon Water
- ¾ Cup- 2 Cups (to taste) Granulated Sugar
- 2 tbsp Chia Seeds (Optional)
DIRECTIONS:
- Rinse the dry hibiscus flowers, drain then add to a gallon of water in a stock pot
- Boil until water reaches a rolling boil and changes color
- Strain out the flowers
- Add sugar to taste
- Optional: hydrate chia seeds in water then mix in seeds before serving
- Serve chilled and keep refrigerated for up to 5 days
