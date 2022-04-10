Celebrating the booming popularity of birria

Birrieria La Santa food truck in SeaTac makes them well! Plus they share a recipe for hibiscus tea with us! #newdaynw

Perhaps the hottest taco trend right now is quesabirria tacos!

Maria Maravilla from Birrieria La Santa Tacos & More in SeaTac joined the show to demonstrate how they make theirs and share a recipe for hibiscus tea!

Jamaica Agua Fresca

From the Kitchen of Birrieria La Santa Tacos & More

Cook Time: 10-15 minutes | Servings: 1 Gallon

INGREDIENTS:

2 Cups Flor de Jamaica (Dried hibiscus Flower)

1 Gallon Water

¾ Cup- 2 Cups (to taste) Granulated Sugar

2 tbsp Chia Seeds (Optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Rinse the dry hibiscus flowers, drain then add to a gallon of water in a stock pot Boil until water reaches a rolling boil and changes color Strain out the flowers Add sugar to taste Optional: hydrate chia seeds in water then mix in seeds before serving Serve chilled and keep refrigerated for up to 5 days