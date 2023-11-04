Billy Porter to perform at the Paramount

The performance is part of his tour for his upcoming album "Black Mona Lisa: Volume 1."

SEATTLE — Singer, actor, author, and fashionista Billy Porter is returning to Seattle. Porter will be touring songs from his upcoming album at the Paramount.

“It is my return to the mainstream pop, R&B, soul music space,” said Porter in an interview with New Day host Amity Addrisi.

In addition to playing music from his new album, “Black Mona Lisa: Volume 1," Porter will play songs from his 1997 self-titled debut album, perform theater, and talk politics.

"I exist in all these spaces," Porter said of why his show is styled as an all-encompassing exhibit of his talents. "What I'm trying to do with my music is bring all my different audiences together."

The show is both retrospective and forward-looking as it tells the story of Porter’s life.

“I wrote all of this music,” Porter said. “It’s a big deal for me.”

Porter said this show is a celebration of life, love, hope, and joy.

“There’s a collective healing that needs to take place and I want to be a part of that," Porter said. “I want people to leave changed from when they come in.”

Porter is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner. Porter’s acting credits include the 2021 remake of “Cinderella” and the television show “Pose.” He released his memoir "Unprotected" in October 2021.

Porter started his time on Broadway with “Miss Saigon” in 1991 before going on to win awards for his performance in “Kinky Boots” in 2013 and 2014. Porter said he loves performing on Broadway, “it's a living breathing thing every single day.”

Porter has been turning heads on red carpets for years. He said that while he got his love for fashion from growing up in the Pentecostal church, he now works with a team that includes Ty Hunter and Colin Anderson.

"I want to be a piece of walking activism," said Porter.