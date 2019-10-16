SEATTLE — Rounding out its 27th year, Evening's Best of Western Washington competition is back. All 28 categories are available for voting right now and ready for YOU to determine who will be named 2019's BEST. Voting ends 11/3.

HOW TO VOTE: You can vote online at king5.com/best or sign up to vote by text: text the word BEST to 33438 on your mobile phone to sign up. Each day you'll be sent a new category to vote in.

Every vote enters you for a chance to win this year's grand prize: a $5000 credit toward a lease or purchase on any 2019/2020 vehicle from Honda of Seattle / Toyota of Seattle or $5,000 cash.

Evening's Michael King joined us to feature one of the 28 open categories: Best PNW Social Media Account. It's a tight race and we need your votes! And the nominees are ...

Seattle Walk Report

Artist and author Susanna Ryan dedicated this account to her observations during walks around Seattle, all reflected through cartoons. @seattlewalkreport

Seattle Walk Report

Seattle Foodie Adventure

@seattlefoodieadventure - Steven, who runs the account, simply loves food and loves showing it off on Instagram!

Vanishing Seattle

@vanishingseattle - An account dedicated to documenting disappearing and displaced businesses, homes, communities and cultures of Seattle.

Over Tacoma

@overtacoma - See the places you love from a different perspective. All photos taken by an FAA part 107 certified professional aerial photographer flying a DJI Mavic II Pro drone.

Puget Sound Goat Rescue

@rescuegoats - Puget Sound Goat Rescue is a volunteer-run non-profit dedicated to the rescue, care, and re-homing of goats. They post pictures of their residents and volunteers on their Instagram.

