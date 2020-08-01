SEATTLE — All this cold winter air can really zap the moisture out of your skin and hair, but it doesn't have to be that way!

We asked beauty blogger Jenn Haskins from Hello Rigby to round up her favorite moisturizing products!

Hello Rigby's Favorite Moisturizing Products for Right Now

For Hair : Live Clean Apple Cider Shampoo + Conditioner, Save Me From Hair Mask

: Live Clean Apple Cider Shampoo + Conditioner, Save Me From Hair Mask For Hands: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream For Lips : Glossier Balm Dot Com

: Glossier Balm Dot Com For Your Face : Pixi Glow Tonic, Paula’s Choice Youth-Extending Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 50 (Day), Sunday Riley Tidal Water Cream (Night)

: Pixi Glow Tonic, Paula’s Choice Youth-Extending Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 50 (Day), Sunday Riley Tidal Water Cream (Night) For Your Body: HUM Glow Sweet Glow Gummies Dietary Supplement

HUM Glow Sweet Glow Gummies Dietary Supplement For Men: Kiehls Ultra Facial Cream, Kiehls Creamy Eye Treatment

Kiehls Ultra Facial Cream, Kiehls Creamy Eye Treatment Helpful Tools: PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz

