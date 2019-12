SEATTLE — Chef Nick Novello from Seattle waterfront icon, The Fisherman's Restaurant & Bar, shows us how to make the classic party winner Swedish Meatballs with a little twist.

The Fisherman's Restaurant & Bar, 1301 Alaskan Way S. Seattle, WA 98101

