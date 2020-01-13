SEATTLE — When you go on a Seabourn Cruise to Alaska you can literally “Enjoy Your Catch.” You can go on a fishing expedition in the morning and when you return to the ship with a fish or two, the chef will clean it and prepare it for your dinner any way you like.

Seabourn Executive Chef de Cuisine Tony Egger showed us how to transport your fish from fresh catch to divine dish.

Seabourne's Aji Panca Spiced Roasted Salmon with Black Beluga Lentils

New Day NW

Recipe: Aji Panca Spiced Roasted Salmon with Black Beluga Lentils, Preserved Tomato, and Port Wine Glace

From Seabourn Executive Chef de CuisineTony Egger, Serves 2. Bon Appetit and Happy Cooking!

Black Beluga Lentils

½ cup Black beluga lentils. Soak overnight in 2 cups cold water

2 ½ cups chicken stock, homemade or store-bought

2 Tbsp applewood smkd bacon, small diced

1 Tbsp celery stalks, small diced

1 Tbsp carrots, small diced

1 Tbsp shallots, finely diced

1 piece garlic clove, finely diced

1 sprig fresh thyme, chopped

1 small bay leaf

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp sherry vinegar

1 Tbsp coconut milk

1 Tbsp fresh chives, finely sliced

coarse kosher salt, season to taste

fresh black pepper, season to taste

Preparation

The day before, soak the lentils in 2 cups of cold water and keep covered overnight in the refrigerator.

The next day, drain and rinse the lentils in cold water and set aside.

In a medium saucepan add the bacon and cook until the fat has rendered. about 2 minutes.

Add the garlic, celery, carrots, shallots, thyme and bay leave and cook for about 1-2 minutes.

Add the lentils and cook while stirring for about 1 minute

Add the 2 cups of chicken stock first; and then simmer on medium heat for about 18-20 minutes.

If needed add more chicken stock until the lentils are tender but not overcooked.

Remove the bay leave and discard.

Add the sherry vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, and coconut milk.

Season to taste with salt and fresh black pepper from the mill.

Add the chives and stir.

Aji Panca Salmon

2 x pieces 8 oz. salmon fillet, skin on

2 Tbsp aji panca pepper paste

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp coarse kosher salt

Preparation

Heat the oven to 160 degree Celsius / 320 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a bowl stir together the Aji panca pepper paste and the olive oil.

Season the salmon with coarse kosher salt and place the salmon (skin side down) onto a metal tray.

Then brush (only the flesh side) the salmon with the Aji panca pepper paste-olive oil mixture.

Then let the salmon rest to marinate at room temperature for about 30 min.

In a cold non-stick pan, place the salmon (skin side down) and cook on the stove top at medium heat, for about 5 min. This will result of a nice crisp skin.

Then transfer the Salmon (skin side down) to a metal tray layered with a metal wire rack and then cook in the oven for about 8 -10 minutes (depending on the Salmon fillet thickness) by 320 degree Fahrenheit

Check the internal salmon temperature (using a meat thermometer), it should read 130 degrees Fahrenheit, which is medium cooked.

Remove the salmon fillets from the oven and let rest for 1 minute. Transfer to a small tray layered with paper towel to absorb any excess liquid.





Port Wine Glace

½ cup port wine

½ cup sherry vinegar

Preparation

In a medium saucepan bring the port wine to a boil.

Lower the heat and simmer until reduced to half. (about 5 min)

Add the sherry vinegar and simmer until reduced to half, resulting in a syrupy consistency. (about 5 min)





Preserved Tomatoes

1 piece plum tomato, medium-sized

1 sprig fresh thyme, finely picked

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp coarse kosher salt

½ tsp fresh pepper

Preparation

Heat the oven broiler to low temperature (about 140 degrees Celsius / 284 degrees Fahrenheit)

Wash the tomatoes and pat them dry with a paper towel.

Cut the tomato in half lengthwise and remove the stem with a small paring knife.

Place the tomato halves in a small bowl.

Season the tomatoes with salt and pepper.

Sprinkle the fresh-picked thyme and olive oil and toss tomatoes slightly.

Transfer the tomato halves (skin side down) onto a metal tray.

Then transfer the tomatoes to the oven broiler and let them slowly cook for about 25-30 min.

Remove the tomatoes from the oven and let them cool





Plating the Dish

Spoon the lentil stew into a deep dish serving bowl.

Spoon 2 tablespoons of port wine glace around the Lentils

Place the salmon fillet (skin side up) into the lentils.

Place one-half piece of preserved tomato next to the salmon fillet.

Garnish with some microgreens.

Sponsored by AAA Washington. Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.