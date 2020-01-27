SEATTLE — Last year, Benji Backer spent the morning of September 18th on a panel of witnesses with now household names like Greta Thunberg and Seattle native Jamie Margolin. The panel was testifying before congress on the topic of climate change. While the whole panel consisted of young climate activists, Backer distinguished himself as the only conservative.

“It was absolutely wonderful to see both sides at the same table talking about these issues …" said Backer about the hearing. "It was a group of young climate change activists and we all had different opinions on how to look at the issue of climate change, and limiting emissions, and protecting our environment, and we had different approaches to the issue. But we all agreed on why we need to tackle the issue of climate change.”

Backer is the President and Founder of the American Conservation Coalition, a non profit organization that works to empower conservatives to re-engage in environmental conversations.

