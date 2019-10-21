SEATTLE — Seattle artist Maria Phillips is really taking the phrase one woman's trash is another woman's treasure to the next level!

Hidden in Plain Sight is a new exhibit at the Bellevue Arts Museum and it's comprised completely out of recycled materials. Phillips was inspired to create these works after spending a five-month residency at Recology's material recovery facility in Seattle.

Phillips hopes that by drawing attention to discarded single-use items, it may help us question the need for these items in the future.

Hidden in Plain Sight is at Bellevue Arts Museum until March 8th, 2020.

