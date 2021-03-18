Behind the webcams: How New Day NW gets the show on the air (from our homes)

SEATTLE — On New Day NW's 10th birthday last year, the show changed in ways none of us expected. Up until the beginning of the pandemic, we'd bring 6+ guests a day into the studio, taping shows live four days a week. Now, with our entire staff working from home, all our interviews are now pretaped and on Zoom. This means that a lot more behind-the-scenes work is required than before, basically tripling the amount it time it takes to get the show on TV!
Many fans of the show have noticed a lot more repeats than usual. We're trying to get the best shows to you as possible during these difficult times, which means creating each one takes a lot more willpower.
We hope to put out more new episodes soon, but until then, thank you for sticking with us!
