SEATTLE — Jackie Dodd is an award-winning beer and food writer and photographer in Seattle known as The Beeroness. Her new book is called Lush: A Season-by-Season Celebration of Craft Beer and Produce and focuses on fruits, veggies, and craft beer.

Today, Jackie shows us how to make an easy Blender Beer Cheese Sauce that you can use to make her Beer Mac N Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos.

Recipe: The Beeroness' Beer Mac N Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos

From her new cookbook, Lush: A Season-by-Season Celebration of Craft Beer and Produce

Yield: 24

Ingredients

2 cups (180g) elbow macaroni

2 ½ cups (300g) shredded cheddar cheese (plus additional for topping)

1 tablespoon cornstarch

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 (12 ounce) can evaporated milk

½ cup (4oz) beer (IPA, pale ale, wheat beer)*

12 large jalapenos

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°F

Cook the macaroni in lightly salted boiling water until just before al dente, about 5 minutes. Drain, set aside.

Add cheese, cornstarch, garlic powder, salt, evaporated milk, and beer to a blender, blend until smooth.

Add to a saucepan over medium heat, stir in the noodles, stir until well combined, allow the noodles to finish cooking in the sauce, about 3 minutes.

Cut the jalapenos in half, scoop out the seeds and membranes.

Place the jalapenos, cut side up, on a baking sheet covered with parchment.

Fill the jalapenos with mac n cheese.

Sprinkle with shredded cheese.

Bake for 10-15 minutes or until the cheese has melted.

Serve warm.

