This beautiful succulent shrub belongs in your garden!

Master Garderner Ciscoe Morris shows off the Aeonium, a plant that likes full sun and needs protection from the frost.

SEATTLE — Aeonium arboreum 'Zwartkop' is a beautiful succulent shrub with long bare branches with large terminal rosettes of very dark purple, almost black leaves. It grows up to 3 feet tall. Rosettes are up to 8 inches in diameter.

These South African natives prefer full-sun. I grew them in in containers in cactus soil. In summer allow the soil to dry completely before watering thoroughly. Fertilize with a balanced liquid fertilizer once in late September. If a branch flowers, it will die so cut it off when it finishes flowering: New branches will take its place.

Leave the plants out in the rain and cold all winter but put them in a protected location (garage, basement) any time a freeze is expected.

Bring back out when danger of frost is over.