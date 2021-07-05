x
New Day Northwest

What's your favorite way to beat the heat? - Hot Topics

Plus, what is with this new Netflix dating show 'Sexy Beasts' ?! Our panelists weigh in. #newdaynw
Credit: KING 5
Carla Marie and Anthony join New Day NW for another round of Hot Topics!

It's time for another round of New Day NW Hot Topics! Joining Amity today are radio hosts Carla Marie and Anthony, and New Day NW producer Suzie Wiley.

Today's Hot Topics

  • Carla Marie and Anthony are a couple! But they lied to us about it the last time we chatted with them! What's up with that?!
  • Cohabitation — How has it been for them?
  • Speaking of dating, a new Netflix show called "Sexy Beasts" hopes to say goodbye to superficial dating. Real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put their true blind-date chemistry to the test. What is happening to the world?! 
  • Hot weather is here. Where do you like to go to beat the heat? 
  • It’s graduation speech season and some have made headlines. If you were giving the speech what would you talk about? 
  • "Gossip Girl" reboot. How do we feel about it? Will making them relatable mean people will watch?

