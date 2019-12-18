SEATTLE — For seventy percent of patients with blood cancer in need of a bone-marrow or cord blood transplant, they don't have a fully matched donor in their family. This is where Be The Match steps in.

Be The Match is a registry with over twenty million volunteers ready to provide life-saving bone marrow donations, as well as over 295,000 cord blood units registered. The program is dedicated to supporting patients, caregivers, and families through this process, as well as providing education to healthcare professionals.

Be the Match's Joseph Wilson joins us to talk about the program and how it has helped patients fighting leukemia, lymphoma, and other life-threatening diseases. A Be The Match donor, Landon Bennett, and Lynn Clark, an acute lymphoblastic leukemia patient waiting for a donor, also sit down to share their Be The Match experiences.

