This cookbook serves up a taste of Lebanese culture and cuisine

Author Hisham Assaad joined New Day NW to cook up his favorite dish from his Lebanese cookbook "Bayrut." 🍽️ #newdaynw

One of the best ways to get to know a new culture is through their food.

Hisham Assaad is the author of the cookbook "Bayrut" which gives us a tasty glimpse into Lebanese cuisine.

Keep up with the latest from Hisham on Instagram.

Chickpeas & Garlic Yoghurt with Fried Bread / "Fatteh"

SERVES 4

INGREDIENTS

250 g (1 cup) dried chickpeas (garbanzo beans) or 2 x 400 g (14 oz) tinned

2 garlic cloves

1 teaspoon sea salt

500 g (2 cups) plain yoghurt

50 g (2 oz) pita bread

2 tablespoons butter or ghee

1 tablespoon olive oil

50 g (scant ½ cup) cashews

50 g (2/3 cup) slivered (flaked) almonds

50 g (scant ½ cup) pine nuts (optional)

Pinch of paprika, for dusting

DIRECTIONS

If using dried chickpeas, soak them overnight in plenty of water. The next day, drain the chickpeas, place in a saucepan and cover with plenty of fresh water. Bring to the boil, then skim off the foam with a slotted spoon. Reduce the heat and simmer for 1-1½ hours until the chickpeas are cooked and tender. Drain, reserving ½ cup of the cooking liquid, and let cool slightly. Alternatively, drain the tinned chickpeas, reserving ½ cup of their soaking liquid, and heat through in a saucepan with the reserved liquid. In a pestle and mortar, smash the garlic with the salt. Mix with the yoghurt. Toast or fry the pita bread and break into large pieces. Place the pieces at the bottom of a large serving bowl and lightly soak the bread with some of the chickpea cooking liquid. (If you prefer a little crunch to your fatteh, reserve some of the crispy bread in a separate bowl to serve alongside.) Top with the cooked chickpeas, then drizzle over the garlic yoghurt. Meanwhile, heat the butter/ghee and olive oil in a pan and toast the nuts until golden. Scoop the nuts and the hot butter/oil mixture over the yoghurt, dust with paprika and serve immediately.