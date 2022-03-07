This cookbook serves up a taste of Lebanese culture and cuisine

One of the best ways to get to know a new culture is through their food.
Hisham Assaad is the author of the cookbook "Bayrut" which gives us a tasty glimpse into Lebanese cuisine.
Chickpeas & Garlic Yoghurt with Fried Bread / "Fatteh"
SERVES 4
INGREDIENTS
- 250 g (1 cup) dried chickpeas (garbanzo beans) or 2 x 400 g (14 oz) tinned
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 500 g (2 cups) plain yoghurt
- 50 g (2 oz) pita bread
- 2 tablespoons butter or ghee
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 50 g (scant ½ cup) cashews
- 50 g (2/3 cup) slivered (flaked) almonds
- 50 g (scant ½ cup) pine nuts (optional)
- Pinch of paprika, for dusting
DIRECTIONS
- If using dried chickpeas, soak them overnight in plenty of water.
- The next day, drain the chickpeas, place in a saucepan and cover with plenty of fresh water. Bring to the boil, then skim off the foam with a slotted spoon. Reduce the heat and simmer for 1-1½ hours until the chickpeas are cooked and tender. Drain, reserving ½ cup of the cooking liquid, and let cool slightly. Alternatively, drain the tinned chickpeas, reserving ½ cup of their soaking liquid, and heat through in a saucepan with the reserved liquid.
- In a pestle and mortar, smash the garlic with the salt. Mix with the yoghurt.
- Toast or fry the pita bread and break into large pieces. Place the pieces at the bottom of a large serving bowl and lightly soak the bread with some of the chickpea cooking liquid. (If you prefer a little crunch to your fatteh, reserve some of the crispy bread in a separate bowl to serve alongside.) Top with the cooked chickpeas, then drizzle over the garlic yoghurt.
- Meanwhile, heat the butter/ghee and olive oil in a pan and toast the nuts until golden. Scoop the nuts and the hot butter/oil mixture over the yoghurt, dust with paprika and serve immediately.
