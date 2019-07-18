SEATTLE — The rivalry between Seattle and Portland continues as the Sounders go up against the Timbers - but some of the Sounders - goaltenders Stefan Frei and Bryan Meredith - are spending their day off stopping by New Day Northwest to offer their take on the latest viral stories!

Stefan also talked about his passion for art and showed several of his paintings. Here's a recent Seattle Times article that delves into Stefan's art.

Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers

Tickets are still available for the big rivalry match on July 21 at 6:30 PM at Centurylink Field.

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.