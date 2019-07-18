SEATTLE — The rivalry between Seattle and Portland continues as the Sounders go up against the Timbers - but some of the Sounders - goaltenders Stefan Frei and Bryan Meredith - are spending their day off stopping by New Day Northwest to offer their take on the latest viral stories!
- The fabulous World Cup victory by the U.S. Women's Soccer Team
- Barefoot air traveler uses feet to scroll plane's computer
- Celebs are using FaceApp to get a glimpse at their future (aging) self
- Heavy metal knitting championships held in Finland
Stefan also talked about his passion for art and showed several of his paintings. Here's a recent Seattle Times article that delves into Stefan's art.
Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers
Tickets are still available for the big rivalry match on July 21 at 6:30 PM at Centurylink Field.
Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.