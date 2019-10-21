SEATTLE — After defeating the Cardinals, Rams, and Browns, the Seahawks took a loss against the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend.

Terry Hollimon, better known as T-Holla, hosts the Barbershop radio show with retired Seahawks cornerback, Marcus Trufant. The duo's goal is to talk about sports in a way that everyone can understand.

T-Holla sits down to analyze the game and what the Seahawks need to do in order to take on the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.