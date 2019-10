SEATTLE — All the way from England, BANNERS' Michael Nelson, performed on Seattle's Capitol Hill last weekend at Chop Suey. Monday, he performed his latest release, Where the Shadow Ends, live-in-studio.

BANNERS is currently on tour in the U.S. and Canada through the end of the year.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.