Try this banana malt icebox cake for a taste of summer

Joy Wilson, also known to her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers as Joy the Baker, is inspiring home cooks all over. She is also the editor-in-chief of her own magazine, "Joy the Baker."

She joined the show to share a recipe for banana malt icebox cake!

Wilson will be doing a demo and magazine signing Tuesday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Book Larder in Fremont. Tickets are $20. Sign up for the event here.

EASY BANANA MALT ICE BOX CAKE

Makes 1 9x5 inch loaf cake that serves 8

INGREDIENTS:

48-54 vanilla wafers

⅔ cup malted milk powder

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

Pinch of fine sea salt

2 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 small ripe bananas plus more for topping, sliced to ½-inch thick

DIRECTIONS:

1. Line a 9x5-inch loaf pan with a generous amount of plastic wrap so it hangs over all four sides by several inches. Line the bottom of the pan with 16 vanilla wafers.

2. In a medium bowl whisk together malt powder, powdered sugar, and salt. Whisk in a small amount of heavy cream to smooth out any lumps. Continue to add cream and vanilla, whisking vicariously until soft but sturdy peaks form.(You can switch to electric hand beaters if the hand whisk is too tiring.)

3. Spread a layer of whipped cream over the vanilla wafers. Add a layer of sliced bananas. Add another layer of whipped cream, followed by wafers, more whipped cream, and bananas until you reach the top of the loaf pan, ending on the whipped cream. Fold the plastic up and over the pan, adding another piece of plastic if any whipped cream is exposed. Refrigerate for at least 12 hours, up to 24 hours.

4. To serve, unwrap from the plastic and invert onto a plate or serving platter. Peel away and discard plastic. Top with banana slices and any leftover vanilla wafers, crumbled. Slice and enjoy.