No appointment needed at this Ballard self-service dog wash

Pawfect Wash is like a car wash but for dogs! 🐶 #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Washing our beloved dogs can now be as easy as washing a car at Pawfect Wash, a self-service wash in Ballard. At this dog wash, you don't need an appointment to wash and groom your dogs.

Pawfect Wash products are safe for dogs with sensitive skin.

"Our shampoo and conditioners are made out of an aloe and coconut base. So everything's hypoallergenic," explained Marvin Gaviria, Pawfect Wash co-owner.

"Everything is just organic plant base," added Pawfect Wash co-owner Adolfo Sanchez. "No chemicals at all."

Inspired by the difficulty of bathing Adolfo's dog, Benji, Marvin and Adolfo opened a dog wash that minimizes the mess. Pawfect Wash provides waterproof aprons, collars and leashes, towels, and brushes that you can use at the premises for free.

Pawfect Wash charges $17 for the first 15-minutes and an additional $5 for every four extra minutes used.