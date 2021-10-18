Try these quick and delicious pumpkin-chocolate chip snack cakes

Chef Morgan Bolling from Cook's Country joined the show to demonstrate how to make this quick and cozy seasonal treat. #newdaynw

The holidays are around the corner and if you need to throw a little something together for a party or your family, Cook's Country from America's Test Kitchen has you covered. They have a new cookbook out called "The Complete Autumn & Winter Cookbook" featuring hundreds of recipes from fudge to cocktails with a delicious pumpkin spiced rim.

Chef Morgan Bolling joined New Day NW to share a recipe from the book for a deliciously warm, cozy, and quick pumpkin-chocolate chip snack cake.

Pumpkin-Chocolate Chip Snack Cake:

Serves 16

Total Time 40 minutes, plus 1 1/4 hours cooling

Why this recipe works:

Sweet, water-rich pumpkin puree incorporated into a basic snack cake batter results in a moist and flavorful snack cake that can be whipped up in under an hour. To avoid overdeveloping the batter's gluten (which would lead to a tough crumb), we stirred together the dry and wet ingredients separately before mixing the two together until just combined. Pumpkin pie spice added warm autumnal flavor, and mini chocolate chips punctuated each bite with pops of melty richness. We prefer mini chocolate chips here, but you can substitute standard-size semisweet chocolate chips if desired. One 15-ounce can of pumpkin puree is more than enough for this recipe. You can transfer the leftover pumpkin to a zipper-lock bag and freeze it for up to a month.

INGREDIENTS:

-1 cup (5 ounces) all-purpose flour

-1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

-1 teaspoon baking powder

-1/2 teaspoon baking soda

-1/4 teaspoon table salt

-1 cup canned unsweetened pumpkin puree

-1 cup (7 ounces) sugar

-1/2 cup vegetable oil

-2 large eggs

-1/2 cup (3 ounces) mini semisweet chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS:

1. Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour 8-inch square baking pan. Whisk flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in large bowl. Whisk pumpkin, sugar, oil, and eggs together in second bowl.

2. Stir pumpkin mixture into flour mixture until just combined. Stir in chocolate chips until just incorporated. Transfer batter to prepared pan and smooth top with rubber spatula. Bake until paring knife inserted in center comes out clean, about 35 minutes.

3. Let cake cool in pan on wire rack for 20 minutes. Remove cake from pan and let cool completely on rack, about 1 hour. Serve. (Cooled cake can be wrapped in plastic wrap and stored at room temperature for up to 2 days.)