Turn your backyard harvest into smoothies

Do you have an abundance of fruits and veggies popping up in your garden? Burien author Alli Shircliff offers some yummy smoothie ideas. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — It's always fun to harvest the mammoth-sized zucchini you've spent all summer watching get bigger and bigger and bigger. But coming up with ways to use it all is often a challenge.

Burien nutritionist and author Alli Shircliff came up with 100 fun and healthy recipes in "The Smoothie Book." She divides her recipes up into seasons, so it's even easier to use produce that's currently fresh!

Alli shares two of her recipes that are perfect for this time of year:

Zucchini Bread Smoothies

Makes two 8-ounce smoothies

Ingredients:

-1 cup chopped zucchini (fresh or frozen)

-1 apple, chopped

-1/4 cup oats

-1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

-1 cup unsweetened almond milk (plain or vanilla)

Directions:

Place zucchini, apple, oats, and cinnamon in a blender. Add almond milk. Blend until smooth, adding more almond milk for a thinner consistency.

Apple Crisp Smoothies

Makes two 12-ounce smoothies

Ingredients:

-2 apples, chopped

-1/2 cup rolled oats

-1/2 cup frozen zucchini pieces

-1 tablespoon flax meal

-1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

-1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

-1 cup unsweetened almond milk (plain or vanilla)

Directions:

Place apples, oats, zucchini, flax meal, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in a blender. Add almond milk. Blend until smooth, adding more almond milk for a thinner consistency.