SEATTLE — The Backstreet Boys just finished a 14-month residency in Las Vegas, and are taking their hits on the road for the DNA World Tour.

In addition to being a member of the beloved band, Howie Dorough has been busy with his own projects - one of which is a kid-centric family album called "Which One Am I?" The album, which focuses on Howie's own childhood struggles and being accepting of who you are, has inspired a musical that will debut in 2020.

Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour

The Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour stops at Angel of the Winds Arena on July 29, 8:00 PM, 2000 Hewitt Avenue, Everett. Baylee Littrell, son of Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell, is the opening act.

