Going back to work? Get your pets ready now so they won't feel stressed out when you leave

SEATTLE — Professional dog trainer and behavioral counselor at Think Spot Dogs, Joey Iversen says our pets will need to adjust to life without us constantly at home.
One way to prepare our pets is to take a walk or leave the house without them and keep them busy with toys. Pets also get stressed out as we do. Joey shares the commons signs your pet is stressed — from hair loss to yawning.
