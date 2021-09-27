Back-to-work fashion that will have you looking cute and feeling comfortable

Stylist Darcy Camden shares trendy outfits appropriate for the office that you can purchase online. 👗👕 #newdaynw

Fashion trends, office culture, and our bodies have all changed during the pandemic. Stylist Darcy Camden from Styled Seattle knows this, so she joined New Day NW to share some of the latest trends and best looks for going back to the office!

FEATURED BRANDS:

LOOK 1: CHIC SETS

Featured: Ripley Rader Elderberry Ponte knit, ripleyrader.com.

If you love the comfort and ease of working in sweatpants, but you find yourself needing to dress presentably to be around other humans, I’ve got the perfect solution. There is nothing easier or more comfortable than this chic set from LA designer Ripley Rader. Chic, sophisticated workwear designed by a woman for women. Featured in Forbes, In Style, Vogue.

LOOK 2: ENERGIZING BRIGHTS

Featured: Argent T blazer and t-shirt, argentwork.com

The “new” way to wear suiting in a more casual office environment is pairing a blazer with a t-shirt, an easy pant, and — yes! — a sneaker. If you try one new thing this season, please let it be bold color! There’s a lot of color theory and research around the power of colors to lift energy and mood. Go bold, like a bright chartreuse (a major trend color we saw on the red carpet at the Emmys!). Maybe a bold hue is too bright for you? No problem, the brand Argent is a great resource for sophisticated, affordable workwear for women — modern suiting pieces like blazers pants and slacks that all mix and match and feel anything but boring.

LOOK 3: A DRESS TO IMPRESS

Featured brand: LEZE Juniper Trench, lezethelabel.com

I have a mantra for myself: when I’m feeling down, I dress up. And the easiest way to dress up for work is with an actual dress, like this amazing wrap dress from a great brand LEZE, an entirely sustainable fashion line that uses coffee grounds, plastic bottles, and old fishing nets in the creation of their garments that are so soft they feel like PJs. This dress does double duty! You can wear it as a dress or as a trench.

LOOK 4: CASUAL FOR BUSINESS

Featured: Liverpool Gia Glider pull-on petite jeans, liverpooljeans.com.

I’m hearing that many offices have moved from Casual Friday to Casual Everyday… and for some of our viewers, if they showed up to work in a blazer or a dress their co-workers would be like, "What, is the Queen coming?” So let’s take it down a notch and talk about jeans, specifically the most comfortable jeans that feel like leggings by the brand Liverpool. A) They’re pull-on and B) they have the perfect stretch that holds everything in place and C) they come in petite. If blazers are too formal for your office, try a Moto jacket as a blazer alternative. And the website YESStyle.com has a TON of very affordable pretty work tops.

Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.