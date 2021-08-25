x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Northwest

Back-to-school gadgets that will set the whole family up for success

From laptops to headphones, tech expert Brian Westbrook shares the products he recommends to make this the best school year ever! 💻 #newdaynw
Credit: Chaay_tee - stock.adobe.com
Tech expert Brian Westbrook shares the products he recommends for a successful school year.

Typically, when we think about school supplies, we picture glue sticks, pencils, and notebooks — but it's so much more than that now!

Tech expert Brian Westbrook joins New Day NW to show off some back-to-school gadgets to use in the classroom and beyond.

FEATURED PRODUCTS:

1. Parental internet router: Keep your kids safe and focused while studying at home with the Circle Home Plus internet router. $69-$349. DISCOUNT: Get $35 off with the code BACK2SCHOOL.

2. Increase WiFi coverage: The TRENDnet WiFi Everywhere Powerline 1200 AV2 Wireless Kit extends your existing wireless network throughout the house. $142.99.

3. Raise your laptop height: Make any table a standing table with the MOFT-Z Sit-stand Laptop Desk. $60. 

4. Laptop/tablet combo: The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 has internet built-in and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c. $350-$400.

5. Dock your laptop to create a full workstation: Plug your laptop into the IOGEAR Thunderbolt Travel Dock or USB-C Ultra-slim Dockstation with Power Delivery Pass-thru and connect it to your monitor to access your work on a bigger screen. $86-$120.

6. Connect a larger monitor to get the bigger picture: Speaking of monitors, this one from Monoprice is 27 in. and has a 165Hz IGZO gaming display. $350.

7. Hear and be heard with a comfortable headset: Cut out the background noise during family video chats and length gaming "breaks." The Dark Matter by Monoprice Supernova Universal Gaming Headset is comfortable, comes with 3.5mm adapters, and a detachable noise cancelling microphone. $25.

8. Cut the cord for wireless freedom: The Evolve2 by Jabra headphones are cable-free, have active noise cancelling, and 37 hours of wireless battery life. It also features a stowable microphone boom. $450.

9. Portable sport earbuds with big sound: The Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless headphones are great for when you're on the go or working out. $180.

10. Charge up with wireless charging pads: You can place your headsets on a stand and charge your devices at the same time with the Raptic Rise Power Stand & Dual Wireless Charger. $37-$60.

11. Back up your files, please?: The Segate One Touch SSD Drives will satisfy your backing up needs. $37-$60.

12. No really, losing data is bad: Another hard drive, but portable! The PNY Pro Elite Portabel SSD has you covered. $60-$130.

13. Take learning to-go with a new smartphone: The TCL 20s & TCL 20 Pro 5G are there for all your smartphone needs. $250, $500.

Segment Producer Rebecca Perry. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.   