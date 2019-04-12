SEATTLE — If you're on the hunt for a new Vietnamese restaurant for weekend brunch, Bainbridge Island's Ba Sa is the spot you should check out!

Ba Sa's Trinh Nguyen is here to share the dishes available on their weekend brunch menu - and she's showing us how to make their Taro Bubble Egg Waffles at home.

Taro Bubble Egg Waffle Recipe:

Waffle Batter:

1 can coconut cream 2 eggs

1/2 cup of sugar 1/2 tsp salt

3/4 cup of milk

2 cups of AP Flour

3/4 cup of Tapioca Flour

1/2 tbs baking powder

2 tsp taro extract

1 cup of oil

Directions:

Sift together the dry ingredients before adding the eggs and rest of the wet ingredients. Mix well until smooth. Preheat your bubble waffle maker, then lightly spray with non-stick cooking oil before pouring in about 2/3 cup of the batter (may vary depending on the size of your waffle maker). Cook the batter for approximately 3 minutes (or until golden brown)

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.