Tapping into what makes you awesome

"The Awesome Human Project" by Nataly Kogan helps us develop the emotional fitness skills we need to struggle less and thrive more. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Author Nataly Kogan says we can all embrace the "awesome humanness" we all possess.

Kogan says that long before the pandemic gripped the world, blurring the lines between home and work, we had become a nation suffering unprecedented levels of burnout. Burnout has become one of the most talked about workplace and life topics, and its impact is far-reaching.

But too much of the conversation is focused on the problem vs. what we can actually do to break free from burnout.

In her new book, "The Awesome Human Project," Nataly makes the case that while challenges in life are constant, struggle is optional.

Nataly’s book is intensely personal and written to respond to her own journey as a refugee who viewed struggle as a way of life. After achieving tremendous success in the corporate and startup worlds, Nataly suffered a debilitating burnout that taught her a powerful lesson: You can’t give what you don’t have.

About Nataly:

A leading expert on emotional fitness, Nataly Kogan is an entrepreneur, best-selling author, and keynote speaker on a mission to help millions of people struggle less and thrive more in work and life. Nataly immigrated to the U.S. as a refugee from the former Soviet Union when she was 13-years-old. Starting her American life in the projects and on welfare, she went on to reach the highest levels of corporate and startup success. But after years of chasing a non-existent state of nirvana, she suffered a debilitating burnout that led her to find a new way to live and work. Today, she helps Awesome Humans live and work with more connection, joy, and meaning by sharing her science-backed skills and practices.