Everyone can be an 'Autumn' — How to wear fall colors no matter your complexion

What are autumn colors? Think of a pumpkin patch or an orchard, with its beautiful warm oranges, yellows, and reds (and green and brown in the trees). We’re so lucky in the Pacific Northwest because we get a really vibrant and colorful fall. I think that’s why so many of us get really excited in this season and want to incorporate an autumn color palette into our wardrobes.

How do you know if a color is good or bad for you? How do you know if you like a food? You try it and if your senses don’t respond positively, it’s not for you. I find most people know what colors they like and don’t like instinctively. If you see a color that you like, try it on and look in the mirror. If you feel blah and don’t like it, don’t get it! If you feel good and happy, then it’s a good color. I really try to avoid labeling colors as "good" or "bad." I think there are colors that I prefer to wear and colors that I don’t, but I don’t think anyone should be afraid to try a color.

I have cool blonde hair and blue eyes, I’m not the traditional “Autumn” (if we’re going by old rules, “Autumns” usually have warm tones in their hair, brown eyes, warm/rosy skin tones). But I love autumn colors! If you do too, a really cool way to style is to pick your favorite color and wear it head to toe in slightly different hues and textures. This is called monochrome styling and it’s great for a special event because it makes a strong statement.

Here are some other ideas for styling autumn colors that anyone can try:

Stylist Tip: Pair your favorite Autumn hue with its “opposite” color. As a stylist I never think about anyone’s season, but I do use a color wheel (a lot!). Colors on opposite sides of the color wheel complement and neutralize each other, so if you like the color yellow but worry that it won’t look good, you can pair it with it’s opposite — blue — to balance it.

Stylist Tip: Sharpen up your Autumn look with black and white. Usually when people tell me they don’t like autumn colors, it’s because they feel the browns and warm tone colors are too muted and soft. And they prefer outfits with a little more punch or edge. But I think the rich colors of autumn pair well with black and white. If you have lots of black and white basics, try mixing in a blazer in burgundy or terra cotta color.

Stylist Tip: Accessorize with hard-to-wear hues. Love mustard yellow or pumpkin orange, but don’t love the way it looks with your complexion? Don’t rule it out entirely. You can still style with hard-to-wear colors; they make a big splash in shoes, bags, and other accessories.