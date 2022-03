Jessie Asya Kanzer, author of "Don't Just Sit There, Do Nothing," joined the show to talk about the Tao Te Ching philosophy. #newdaynw

We often talk about the importance of taking a moment to find our center when times get stressful.

Former reporter and actress Jessie Asya Kanzer discusses a philosophy called Tao Te Ching in her book "Don't Just Sit There, Do Nothing."

She joined New Day NW to talk about the book and how she applies this ancient wisdom to modern times.