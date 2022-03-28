Author Ruchika Tulshyan on creating an inclusive workplace

The "Inclusion on Purpose" author talks to New Day about how can we make progress towards inclusion and diversity at work, and why we must start now. #newdaynw

Inclusion in the workplace is something that is talked about quite a lot on a surface level, but author Ruchika Tulshyan felt that there was a missing piece to the conversation.

She joined New Day to discuss her research, described in her book, "Inclusion on Purpose," which provides the tools needed to understand how to practice inclusion and equity in the workplace.

ABOUT RUCHIKA TULSHYAN:

Ruchika Tulshyan is a former business journalist, award-winning inclusion strategist, and CEO of Candour, which works with organizations to create diverse teams and inclusive cultures.

Her new book is "Inclusion on Purpose: An Intersectional Approach to Creating a Culture of Belonging at Work" (MIT Press; February 8, 2022) with a foreword by Ijeoma Oluo, author of "So You Want To Talk About Race."