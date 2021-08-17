Author encourages readers to look back on their pasts to form purposeful futures

Author and psychologist William Damon introduces readers to the concept of a "life review" in his book "A Round of Golf with My Father." #newdaynw

Sometimes it's difficult to look back at our past and think about the choices we or others have made that impacted the trajectory of our lives. Author and psychologist William Damon embraces that in his book "A Round of Golf with my Father."

In the book, Damon introduces readers to the concept of a "life review," a process that involves looking back on our lives with clarity and curiosity and interpreting what we've experienced in a redemptive manner, and using what we've learned to lead the rest of our lives with purpose.

Damon joins New Day NW to talk about his book and the "life review."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

William Damon is a professor at Stanford University, director of the Stanford Center on Adolescence, and senior fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution. He is one of the world's leading scholars of human development and the author of the influential book "The Path to Purpose."