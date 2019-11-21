SEATTLE — AT&T's Morgan Scott and Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds talk about their collaboration with AT&Ts Believe Seattle, a local employee-driven program using AT&T's resources to make a difference in the lives of greater Seattle residents. The employees work alongside nonprofits to address the challenges in Seattle's community, including homelessness, food insecurity, gender equality, and diversity.

AT&T is joining forces with Northwest Harvest by accepting donations for the food drive at AT&T retail locations in the Seattle area.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Sponsored by AT&T and Northwest Harvest. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Segment Ideas? Feedback? Contact Us.