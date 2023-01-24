Get motivated to move in all the latest athleisure wear

Fashion blogger Dawn Parsons shopped four stores — Lululemon, Evereve, Athleta, and Urban Tread — to see what items were most popular. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Dawn Parsons says:

It’s the beginning of a new year and many of us have re-committed to our health and fitness goals. I am one of those people. Being a fashion lover, one thing that motivates me is new workout gear. You might be going to barre classes, working out at the gym, or committed to walking 10,000 steps every day. Whatever that may be, I have rounded up some great pieces to help you feel and look your best! You can find great workout gear at lots of places, but I headed to the Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland, and stopped into Lululemon, Athleta, Evereve, and Urban Tread. I asked their managers to show me their “top sellers,” what are people buying when they come into the store? Here is what I found.

Lululemon: These pieces are great basics.

Evereve: These are all great for everyday wear, but can definitely be worn while walking, heading to the gym, etc.

Athleta: Athleta is unique as they are one of the few stores that carry workout clothes, but also have pieces that you could wear to work or just as part of your everyday lifestyle. I grabbed some great pieces for heading out to run errands or a walk!

Urban Tread Shoes: A great shoe is key. These are two of the most popular brands right now. Urban Tread is the #1 seller of On Cloud shoes in the state, so a great place to try a wide selection! This is their newest Hiker which, of course, is very popular here in the PNW. Hoka is one of the top selling sneakers right now, and this is the latest style and color way.

New Balance: Another very popular shoe right now, and a personal favorite are the New Balance 327. They come in several color combinations and are great for everyday wear, working out or a walk!