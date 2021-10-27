Artist Kim Krans talks upcoming pocket tarot card deck

Plus, Amity reads Evening host Angela Poe Russell's cards! #newdaynw

We're entering the world of tarot cards! Amity is a fan of these and she even read Evening host Angela Poe Russell's cards!

We spoke with artist Kim Krans about her new portable tarot card deck she's just created.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

"The Wild Unknown Pocket Tarot" $17.99 (on-sale late November) — Perfect for the tarot and oracle card lovers in your life, "TWU Pocket Tarot" is a compact, portable version of Kim's bestselling tarot deck featuring her lush four-color illustrations. This set is great for traveling or bringing unique entertainment to parties or other gatherings!