SEATTLE — Nancy Guppy is celebrating 10 years of Art Zone on the Seattle Channel. - We'll talk about how it all got started, artists she has featured over the years, what art means for Seattle's culture, and how it has changed with the city.

Celebrating a decade of Seattle art & music on Art Zone Art Zone has traveled a lot of ground since 2008. Nancy Guppy and her talented crew have featured more than 1,000 local artists and over 500 musicians and bands. This beautifully produced segment, narrated by Dennis Bounds, celebrates 10 years of obsessive coverage of the Northwest art scene!

