Master the art of online dating

Fashion stylist and author Alyssa Dineen joined New Day NW to share tips from her new book, "The Art of Online Dating." #newdaynw

Dating has changed a lot in the last few decades. Instead of bumping into someone at a party, meeting through mutual friends, or flirting with someone interesting at a bar, most couples now meet, for better or worse, through online apps like Bumble, Hinge, or any one of a dozen others.

While these apps are great at presenting a city's worth of options and more to our fingertips, actual success on them is a different story.

According to Alyssa Dineen, a fashion stylist in New York, online dating is very much an art. She joined New Day NW to talk more about this and share some tips for standing out to your next potential great love (or fling.)

Date mindfully:

You can't just casually dabble in the apps, you really have to put yourself out there and be proactive. You have to be there swiping through, sending and returning messages.

It's not all about looks:

The number one thing people get wrong: focusing just on their photos and not the bio. Yes, people do read your bio and it's more important than most people think. Don't just upload a few photos to your profile and add a few words in there. Be authentic and genuine.

Try on a 'first date uniform'

For the first date, you have to feel good about what you're wearing. Avoid wearing something for the first time. Have a first date uniform: something that's tried and true. This is something you feel good in, something you feel attractive in, and most importantly, won't be fidgeting in.

About looks:

With profile pictures, simpler is better. It doesn't have to be artsy and you don't have to be doing something super cool in it. Your picture should clearly show your face. You want a picture that makes you stand out.