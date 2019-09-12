SEATTLE — Ariella Nelson is a busy high school senior attending Lakeside School on Mercer Island. She is a dancer, choreographer, and instructor; participates in her school's choir and theater programs; and now she can add author and illustrator to an already impressive resume.

Nelson's new book, What's In This Cookie? describes her childhood as someone who was diagnosed with a severe allergy to nuts. the book includes kid-friendly tales of using an Epi-Pen during an allergic reaction, getting tested at the doctor's office, and even how comforting it is when friends sit with you at lunch instead of being isolated at an allergen-free table in the school cafeteria.

Ariella signs a copy of her book for children.

Ariella Nelson

The book comes after Ariella produced a film about her allergy that won second place in the National PTA's Reflections program, which allowed her to fly to Washington, DC and meet the U.S. Secretary of Education.

Nelson sits down with Brooke Fox to chat about her book, what it means to her to help other kids with severe allergies, and her future plans to further her mission of helping and informing others.

