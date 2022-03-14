Learn to make arepas!

We love learning new recipes from our friends here at New Day. This time around, we asked Evening's Jose Cedeno to share something with us!
He joined the show to demonstrate how to make arepas, a common food eaten in Venezuela and Colombia.
Jose’s Arepas stuffed with Reina Pepiada (Chicken-Avocado Salad)
Adapted from Larisa Alvarez, Food Network
INGREDIENTS:
Arepas -
- 2 cups arepa flour (white cornmeal flour, Jose prefers P.A.N.)
- 1 ¼ tsp salt
- Vegetable oil to grease pan
DIRECTIONS:
- Combine the arepa flour with the salt in a large bowl. Spread your fingers apart and make a claw with one hand and start circling the flour mixture while adding 1/2 cup water with your other hand. Make a fist a couple of times to bring the clumps of dough together, then squeeze to break apart any remaining larger dough pebbles. Repeat three more times, adding 1/2 cup water each time (for 2 cups water total) to the dry spots of the dough, squeezing out the pebbles, and combining the larger clumps.
- After the final addition of water, bring the dough together and incorporate any flour left in the bowl. Make a fist to squeeze the dough through your fingers and repeat until no more clumps remain. Bring the dough together again and let rest, uncovered, for five minutes.
- Poke a couple of holes in the dough and add 2 tablespoons water, then knead again. The goal is to get the dough dry enough so it doesn't stick to your hands or the side of the bowl, but not so dry that it cracks when you squeeze a little chunk of it between your fingers. If necessary, add 2 more tablespoons of water and knead to combine one more time. If the dough is too wet, sprinkle flour in a little at a time, then mix to combine. Let rest, uncovered, for another five minutes.
- Heat a large cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat and lightly grease with an oiled paper towel.
- Divide the dough into six equal pieces — each should weigh about 4 1/2 ounces. Roll each piece into a ball, then flatten into a disk about 3 1/2 inches wide and 1 inch tall.
- You can put a bit of water on the ball to keep it moist, and if edges start to crack just add a touch of water to smooth out.
- Put the disks in a single layer in the skillet and cook until a golden-brown crust has formed on the bottom, about five minutes. Flip and repeat on the other side, five minutes more. You can reoil the pan after each batch.
- Serve warm, cut open and fill with salad.
INGREDIENTS:
Reina Pepiada (Chicken-Avocado Salad)
- 1–2 large ripe avocados, cut into cubes
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 2-3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1/2 medium white or red onion, finely diced (optional)
- 2 cups packed shredded cooked chicken
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro (optional)
- Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper
- ½ cup shredded gouda cheese
- *optional sauces like a cilantro sauce or hot sauce if you like it spicy
DIRECTIONS:
- Combine the avocado, mayonnaise, and lime juice in a medium bowl and mix, mashing the avocado with a fork as necessary. Stir in the onion, chicken, cilantro, a sprinkle of pepper and a generous sprinkle of salt. Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary.
- Stuff arepas, then top with cheese and any sauce.
