SEATTLE — There's a lot of weight loss advice on the internet, but not always backed by science. Judy Simon, a Clinical Dietitian Nutritionist with University of Washington, busts 5 of the most popular diet myths out there.

Diet Myths

All Carbs are bad for you Dieting promotes weight loss Clean eating is healthier Gluten free diets are always better Skinny is healthy

ABOUT JUDY: "Judy Simon MS, RDN, CD, CHES, FAND specializes in nutrition counseling for individuals, couples and families. Judy provides evidence-based nutrition counseling in eating disorders, reproductive nutrition (fertility), and weight management. She is recognized nationally as an expert of nutrition and fertility" mind-body-nutrition.com

